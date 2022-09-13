Mets fall to Cubs again after Jacob deGrom’s mediocre start

Even with Jacob deGrom not at his dominant best, he still matched the all-time MLB record with his 39th consecutive start in which he allowed three earned runs or fewer.

Of course, the two-time Cy Young winner now has earned a win in fewer than half of those outings.

The first-place Mets have totaled three runs in losing the first two of a three-game series against the out-of-it Cubs, including a 4-1 loss Tuesday night at Citi Field.

DeGrom pitched six innings of three-run ball, allowing four hits, with zero walks and 10 strikeouts, over a season-high 96 pitches. In doing so, he matched baseball’s all-time record, set by White Sox pitcher Jim Scott (1913-14), of 39 consecutive starts allowing three earned runs or fewer.

The $137.5 million righty had been tied for the second-longest streak with Ray Washburn, who did it over 38 consecutive outings with the Cardinals and the Reds from 1968-70. DeGrom’s record is 19-6 with 14 no-decisions during his record-tying stretch.

Jacob deGrom, who gave up two runs in the fourth inning, is heckled by a Cubs fan during the Mets’ 4-1 loss. AP

Pete Alonso ripped a solo homer in the ninth to prevent the Mets (89-54) from getting shut out for the eighth time this season.

After the Mets scored just two runs Monday in the series opener, manager Buck Showalter was asked before the game how long he planned to continue sticking with slumping midseason pickups Darin Ruf (not in the lineup Tuesday while mired in a 1-for-33 slide) and Daniel Vogelbach (0-for-3 Tuesday and in a 5-for-39 skid).

“There’s a different sense of urgency. I got it,” Showalter said. “It’s not ‘I gotta stay true and stay loyal to guys.’ Loyal is probably not the right word, but trust the track record, trust it at some point.

Pete Alonso throws hit bat down after getting walked in the first inning of the Mets’ loss. Jason Szenes

“But how does it ever get started if you don’t play them? That’s why everybody is searching for a track record. If they’re healthy and they’re in good shape, sooner or later they’ll trust that track record.”

Of course, few players in the game have a better track record of dominance than deGrom. In his first seven starts since returning from the injured list for his season debut on Aug. 2, the four-time All-Star had posted the lowest WHIP (0.55) and the highest strikeout rate (41.4 percent) in winning five of his first six decisions.

After fanning two in a 1-2-3 opening frame, the Mets thought they had scored twice in the bottom half until Alonso’s would-be home run down the left-field line was ruled foul via video review. Alonso slammed his bat and had words with Cubs starter Adrian Sanchez (six scoreless innings) after he subsequently was walked.

A dejected Francisco Lindor walks back to the dugout after striking out in the third inning of the Mets’ loss. Jason Szenes

Jeff McNeil, who began the day third in the NL batting race at .321, had been credited with a single earlier in the inning when his grounder clipped baserunner Brandon Nimmo between first and second.

The Cubs opened the scoring in the second inning on Ian Happ’s full-count homer to right, his 17th of the season.

McNeil also stroked a two-out single to center in the third inning, sending Nimmo from first to third. But Sampson got Alonso to tap his first offering to shortstop for a force play to end the inning.

The Cubs plated two more runs in the fourth on a sacrifice fly and a safety squeeze. Franmil Reyes and Happ opened the inning with singles against deGrom. Pinch-hitter Michael Hermosillo attempted to sacrifice bunt, but catcher James McCann’s throw to first clipped him on the helmet to load the bases.

Showalter argued that Hermosillo was inside the first-base line when the ball struck him, but the call was not overturned. Yan Gomes followed with a sacrifice fly to right and Happ beat Alonso’s throw home on Patrick Wisdom’s bunt towards first for a three-run Chicago lead.

Hermosillo made a leaping catch at the wall in the bottom half of the inning to rob Mark Canha of a likely extra-base hit.

After that, deGrom fanned two in each of the next two innings to reach double digits for the third time in eight starts this season and for the 56th time in his career.

Seth Lugo replaced deGrom in the seventh and surrendered a two-out solo homer to No. 9 hitter David Bote for a 4-0 Cubs lead.