Mets’ Edwin Diaz placed on bereavement list

WASHINGTON — Edwin Diaz’s absence for at least three games has left manager Buck Showalter sifting through his options at closer.

Diaz was placed on the bereavement list Saturday, a day after the death of his grandfather in Puerto Rico. The Mets recalled left-hander David Peterson — who was on the taxi squad — from Triple-A Syracuse to fill the roster spot.

Under bereavement list rules, Diaz must be inactive for at last three days. On Saturday, Adam Ottavino got the final two outs in the ninth inning in a non-save situation to finish the Mets’ 5-0 victory over the Nationals.

Lefty Joely Rodriguez, in his first Mets appearance, pitched 1¹/₃ scoreless innings with two strikeouts.

“That was one of the highlights tonight, to get him out there and get him going,” Showalter said.

Edwin Diaz AP

Peterson will be used in a multiple-inning relief role if needed, according to Showalter. The manager is hoping to find first appearances for Peterson and Chasen Shreve, especially, in the coming days.

“I really want to get them out on the field, especially with Philadelphia being so left-handed,” Showalter said, referring to the series that begins Monday against the Phillies.

Diaz found out about his grandfather’s death during a rain delay in Friday’s ninth inning, according to Showalter. The right-hander was set to pitch the bottom of the ninth in a save situation, but once the Mets scored another run to go ahead 7-3 after the rain delay, Showalter happily gave Diaz the night off.

Dominic Smith received his initial start of the season — at first base, moving Pete Alonso to DH.

“We’re trying to make use of Smitty’s skills and he’s got something we want to take advantage of,” Showalter said, referring to Smith’s defense at first base.

Travis Jankowski started in left field and Luis Guillorme at third base. It was the first start for each player.

“I just want to get everybody out there,” Showalter said. “Shame on us if two weeks from now they haven’t played, and we can’t figure out why they can’t contribute. We have just got to keep them in the flow. We look at them as regular irregulars.”

The Mets won a third straight game to begin a season for the first time since 2012.