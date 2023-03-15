Mets’ Edwin Diaz injured in Puerto Rico’s WBC win

Puerto Rico’s big World Baseball Classic win may prove to be a nightmare for the Mets.

Edwin Diaz was injured as Puerto Rico celebrated its 5-2 victory over the Dominican Republic on Wednesday night to advance to the quarterfinals.





Edwin Diaz #39 of Team Puerto Rico lies hurt on the field after celebrating a 5-2 win against Team Dominican Republic. Getty Images





Puerto Rico pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) leaves the field on a wheelchair after an apparent leg injury. USA TODAY Sports

The Mets closer, who struck out the side and earned the save, appeared to hurt his knee as the team began celebrating.

Diaz had to be carried off the field and was eventually placed in a wheelchair.

After securing the final out, he was has embraced by some of his teammates and they began jumping up and down together.

The next thing we saw was Diaz sitting on the field holding his knee.





Puerto Rico pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) gets taken off the field by pitching coach Ricky Bones (27) after an apparent leg injury. USA TODAY Sports

Diaz’s brother Alexis, who pitches for the Reds and Team Puerto Rico, was shown crying on the field during the Fox broadcast.

The 28-year-old Mets star was arguably MLB’s best closer last year with 32 saves and a 1.31 ERA.

Any significant injury would be a huge blow to the Mets bullpen and likely bump David Robertson up to the closer’s role.