Mets’ Edwin Diaz feels ‘really positive’ after devastating injury

Mets closer Edwin Diaz celebrated his 29th birthday Wednesday by posting an update for Twitter followers as he continues his recovery from a torn patellar tendon that required surgery.

“I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to celebrate another year of life with my loved ones, already 29, we’re going to the third floor soon,” Diaz tweeted in Spanish, as translated by The Post. “Regarding my health, I feel really positive about the rehabilitation to get me back as fast as possible.”

If this was a normal year for Diaz, his birthday would’ve fallen eight days before the Mets opened their 2023 season against the Marlins — with the closer perhaps entering from the bullpen for the ninth inning, aiming for his first save after signing a five-year, $102 million contract in the offseason that made him the highest-paid reliever ever.

But that all changed last week.

Diaz was injured following Puerto Rico’s victory over Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic, as he jumped around with teammates near the mound after recording the final out.





Edwin Diaz suffered a torn patellar tendon while celebrating Puerto Rico’s victory against the Dominican Republic. Getty Images

He hobbled over toward the dugout at loanDepot Park, but Diaz needed a wheelchair to exit the field.

Following his surgery, which could cause Diaz to miss the entire season, he addressed Mets fans on Twitter and tweeted that he was “doing well and healing.”

“I feel blessed and grateful for your support with messages and prayers, thank you very much!” Diaz wrote. “I can’t wait to see you guys in NY again and play those trumpets.”





Before his injury, Diaz had helped Puerto Rico advance to the second round, throwing two scoreless innings across a pair of outings.

He recorded 32 saves for the Mets in 2022 and a career-low 1.31 ERA, making the second All-Star Game of his career and prompting his massive contract following the season.