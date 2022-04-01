Mets' Eduardo Escobar homers again as hots spring continues

Mets’ Eduardo Escobar homers again as hots spring continues

by

Here are some notable nuggets that happened during Mets’ spring training action on Thursday:

Third and long

Third baseman Eduardo Escobar crushed his second homer of the spring, off a hanging changeup from Josh Rogers, in the Mets’ 7-3 loss to the Nationals at Clover Park. Escobar, who hit 28 dingers last season, is 6-for-18 in the Grapefruit League.

Lights out

During a night game, Mets outfielders lost balls in the lights. Brandon Nimmo couldn’t locate a fly ball from Alcides Escobar and had to dive backwards, the ball bouncing off his glove. Mark Canha never saw a lazy fly ball from Juan Soto, lifting his arms in confusion before the ball bounced several feet to his left.

Caught my eye

Tomas Nido, who is having a nice spring, knocked a home run that was called a double — thankfully replay was not used to overturn the ruling — and lined an RBI single into left field.

Friday’s schedule

The Mets visit the Cardinals at Roger Dean Stadium for a 1:05 p.m. game. Jacob deGrom is the scheduled starter but may be scratched after reporting some tightness in his right shoulder.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.