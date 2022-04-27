Mets drop clunker in Cardinals finale as benches clear

ST. LOUIS — It took until Game 20 of the season for the Mets to turn in a clunker.

Carlos Carrasco yielded the team’s worst starting pitching performance of the season, the offense stalled after one breakout inning and the base running was suspect. Those forces conspired Wednesday to end the Mets’ winning streak at three with a 10-5 loss to the Cardinals at Busch Stadium.

Benches cleared in the eighth inning and the teams exchanged shoves after Mets reliever Yoan Lopez fired up-and-in to Nolan Arenado. The Cardinals DH started jawing with Lopez and pushed aside Tomas Nido in starting toward the mound. Pete Alonso was dragged from the pile during the skirmish. Arenado was ejected. A half-inning earlier J.D. Davis was plunked in the left foot by Genesis Cabrera and forced to leave the game. The Mets lead MLB with 19 hit by pitches this season.

New York Mets’ Pete Alonso is taken to the ground by St. Louis Cardinals first base coach Stubby Clapp. AP Photo

The runs allowed were the most this season by the Mets, whose previous high was six in a victory over the Phillies on April 13.

Carrasco endured bad luck, but also wasn’t sharp. Overall he allowed eight runs, seven earned, on eight hits over 3 ²/₃ innings. The outing was by far his shortest and worst of the season.

The Cardinals took control in a fourth inning in which they sent nine batters to the plate and scored five runs. Tommy Edman stroked an RBI double to tie it 4-4, and after Arenado had been issued a two-out intentional walk to load the bases, Carrasco unleashed a wild pitch. Corey Dickerson followed with a swinging bunt single that gave the Cardinals a 6-4 lead and ended Carrasco’s afternoon. Dylan Carlson’s double against Sean Reid-Foley accounted for the final two runs charged to Carrasco. Yadier Molina doubled to begin the inning and Edmundo Sosa got hit by a pitch.

Francisco Lindor’s fielding error in the first inning led to the Cardinals scoring an unearned run. Arenado’s two-run single in the third had pulled the Cardinals within 4-3.

Steven Matz sputtered for the Cardinals, allowing four earned runs on six hits and two walks over four innings. The left-hander was facing the Mets for the first time since spurning their offseason offer to return. Matz took a four-year deal with the Cardinals worth $44 million, prompting owner Steve Cohen to rip the pitcher’s agent on Twitter for “unprofessional” behavior.

Nolan Arenado (28) scuffles with catcher Tomas Nido. AP

Matz’s trouble came in the second inning, when he surrendered consecutive two-run doubles to Tomas Nido and Brandon Nimmo that gave the Mets a 4-1 lead. Matz had a chance to escape the inning without allowing a run, but Luis Guillorme’s bouncer hit off his glove to load the bases with two outs after Alonso and Eduardo Escobar had singled to open the frame.

Trailing 8-4, the Mets had an inning to forget on the bases in the sixth. Mark Canha got thrown out trying to stretch a leadoff single into a double and Guillorme ended the inning thrown out at third base attempting a triple on a ball hit over Dylan Carlson’s head in center field. Carlson unleashed a highlight reel throw to nail Guillorme.