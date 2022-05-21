Mets’ Drew Smith gets sweet response from SI model Cindy Kimberly

Drew Smith continues to not only register strikeouts on the field, his game off it is looking strong as well – with a little help from fans.

The Mets’ reliever, who is in the midst of his best season in the majors, tweeted at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Cindy Kimberly, who he met when she threw out the first pitch at Citi Field on Thursday. Smith was the catcher for SI model Brooks Nader during their first pitch before the Mets got a walk-off two-run homer from Pete Alonso to beat the Cardinals 7-6 in 10 innings to win the series.

“See you at another game this year @wolfcindy? 👀,” Smith wrote on top of a tweet from the Mets official account of Kimberly, Yumi Nu’s day at Citi Field.

Fans, media members and athletes tried to help Smith out by flooding the tweet’s replies with funny and over exaggerated examples of kindness that Smith mostly likely didn’t actually do. But they were trying to help their guy out any way they could.

“Hey Drew! Just wanna say thank you again from saving my grandma from that burning building,” @MrMet_CPA wrote. “You’ve always been there for me like that. Glad to have you around, bud!!!!”

“Hey Drew, remember that time you helped me bale out my flooded basement?,” @SportsAngle tweeted. “My family still talks about how good your technique was. Best of luck with all those charities!”

Drew Smith, Brooks Nader, Kimberley Garner, Chasen Shreve. Jackie Brown / SplashNews.com

Something must have caught Kimberly’s eye because the 23-year-old model from the Netherlands did return Smith’s flirtation with a sweet response.

“lemme know next time you need a good luck charm 😌,” Kimberly wrote.

Smith, 28, and the Mets are doing just fine so far. He is pitching to a 1.53 ERA and a 0.96 WHIP with 20 strikeouts in 16 appearances as he’s become one of the Amazin’s most reliable bullpen arms during their 26-14 start — good enough for first place in the NL East.