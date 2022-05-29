Mets’ Drew Smith exits after trying to barehand comebacker

The Mets may have another pitching injury to deal with.

During the Mets’ game against the Phillies at Citi Field Sunday, reliever Drew Smith exited with two outs in the top of the sixth inning after taking a line drive from J.T. Realmuto off his right pitching hand. Smith, who has become one of the Mets best back-off-the-bullpen arms, reached out to try to snare the ball with the Amazin’s ahead 3-1.

Drw Smith exits after trying to barehand a comebacker. AP

The Mets are already dealing with injuries to starters Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer and Tylor Megill and reliever Trevor May.

The 28-year-old Smith is 0-1 with a 2.57 ERA with 23 strikeouts in 21 innings pitched. Joely Rodriguez came on to get the final out of the inning.