Mets’ Dom Smith unfazed by part-time role amid trade rumors

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Dominic Smith doesn’t get to pick for what team he plays or how much, but can control his attitude toward the situation.

As spring training nears conclusion, the Mets first baseman/outfielder/DH is part of a crowded landscape in the lineup. To start the season, at least, it appears Smith won’t receive everyday at-bats. And yet, it’s a proposition he says he is willing to accept.

“I think everyone’s goal is to win a World Series and I think we have a pretty good chance to,” Smith said Monday after the Mets and Astros played to a 3-3 Grapefruit League tie. “I am just here doing what I can to help this team win ballgames. Playing in November, that’s our goal. All I know is I am a Mets player and I play and work for this organization. All I can do is show up every day and play hard and do what I can to help this team win ballgames.”

Dominic Smith AP

Smith’s name surfaced last weekend as part of a potential trade that would have sent him to the Padres for Chris Paddack, Emilio Pagan and Eric Hosmer. The deal would have brought the Mets needed pitching and perhaps allowed the 26-year-old Smith to play every day with the Padres.

Smith wouldn’t say whether he was happy or unhappy the trade disintegrated, but indicated he doesn’t feel disrespected by the Mets for including his name in the proposal.

“I have been part of trade rumors my whole career, so this is something that is not new to me and something where it’s just going to be part of the game,” Smith said. “It’s obviously good to be wanted, it means you are obviously a pretty good player and that’s what Buck [Showalter] said, so that is just a little bit of high praise to me, but I’m here.

“I don’t think I am going to get traded until it happens and I am happy to be here, happy to be a Met. I love this organization. I love the city and love this team.”

Said Showalter: “Guys who aren’t good players kind of don’t get talked about a lot.”

Smith struggled last season, bothered by a torn labrum in his shoulder that he kept secret. But in camp he’s shown flashes of the player who helped carry the Mets’ lineup in 2020. On Monday he went 2-for-3, which included his second homer of the spring, and raised his Grapefruit League batting average to .440.

He was later asked about a report over the weekend that indicated he would rather be elsewhere playing every day than part-time with the Mets.

“I don’t think any player in the big leagues wants to be a part-time player or a backup player, so if the opportunity is out there, who wouldn’t want to play every day?” Smith said. “Those exact words didn’t come from my mouth, but I’m here, it’s out of my control. I can’t trade myself and I can’t put myself in the lineup. All I can do is show what I can and that’s what I do out on the field and that’s all I plan to do: Play hard and play well.”

Dominic Smith is congratulated after his home run on Monday. AP

With Pete Alonso at first base and Mark Canha in left field, Smith likely won’t start at either position. In the DH mix, he will share at-bats with Robinson Cano and J.D. Davis.

“I am ready to play outfield,” Smith said. “I am ready to play first. I am ready to DH. I am ready to come off the bench. I am just here, happy, and I just can’t wait until the season starts because that is when it really counts. It’s good to have a little success now, but that doesn’t mean anything.”