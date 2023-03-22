Mets demote top prospect Francisco Alvarez after slow spring training

The Mets’ top prospect will have to wait a little longer for another big league chance.

Catcher Francisco Alvarez was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday, ending the chances of the 21-year-old making the Mets’ Opening Day roster.

Alvarez, the third-best prospect in MLB Pipeline’s rankings, struggled in spring training, getting three hits in 28 at-bats.





Francisco Alvarez Corey Sipkin for NY Post

It was always considered a likelihood that Alvarez would begin the season at Triple-A, with Omar Narvaez and Tomas Nido already on the roster as catchers.

“He’s not a guy you’d like sitting around as a backup catcher, but we could go that direction,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said of Alvarez Wednesday. “We feel good that he’s going to be able to carry the load if and when he comes up.”