Mets closer Edwin Diaz dominates in four-out save

One of the most dominant closers in baseball this season can be just as lethal for more than three outs.

For the second time this season, Edwin Diaz worked overtime, with the Mets asking him to record four outs in the Subway Series opener. Diaz answered the call, recording four strikeouts to close out a 6-3 win over the Yankees on Tuesday night at Citi Field.

The Mets will still be looking for bullpen reinforcements before next week’s trade deadline, but on Tuesday, Diaz and Adam Ottavino — their top two relief weapons — combined for three shutout innings to preserve the win.

“I want to win games,” Diaz said. “Whatever they ask me to do, I’m a team player, so I want to help this team win every time that I can.”

It marked Diaz’s 14th career save of more than one inning, five of which have come in a Mets uniform. It came after going back-to-back on Saturday and Sunday, but with off days on Monday and Thursday, Buck Showalter got aggressive.

Edwin Diaz Corey Sipkin

After Ottavino got through the top of the Yankees’ order in the seventh inning, he issued a two-out walk to Aaron Hicks in the eighth. Aaron Boone then pinch hit Joey Gallo for Isiah Kiner-Falefa, at which point Showalter called on Diaz.

In a matchup of strikeout-heavy pitcher versus strikeout-heavy hitter — Diaz has now struck out 81 of the 157 batters he has faced this season while Gallo has struck out 103 times in 270 plate appearances — Diaz prevailed. Twenty-seven of Diaz’s last 36 outs have been punchouts.

Then, after giving up an infield single to lead off the ninth inning and later botching a throw to second on a fielder’s choice, Diaz came back to strike out Anthony Rizzo and Gleyber Torres to end the game.

“He’s just been a great weapon for us,” Showalter said. “We felt like going into tonight, as light as his workload’s been, that we could get four outs out of him. It worked out. Otto really wanted to get a clean inning. But Edwin’s been a rock for us.

“If you think about the mentality of having to get an out in the eighth inning without trying to creep into, ‘Well I’m going to have to pitch three more outs when this is over and face the top of their order.’ He was able to focus right there on a guy that can hurt you with one swing of the bat. To stay completely in that moment is what’s impressive.”