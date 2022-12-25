Mets, Carlos Correa optimistic deal will work out after concerns

The eagerly awaited consummation of the Carlos Correa/Mets blockbuster deal was on hold for the Christmas holiday Sunday. But there seems to remain reason for a decent dose of hope.

The Mets and Correa’s camp have been said to be trying to work things out since the team mentioned an issue with Correa’s physical examination, which was performed Thursday and Friday in New York. The holdup, which was learned about Saturday, is believed to regard ankle surgery done in 2014, and a subsequent MRI.

Before the holiday momentarily interceded, the sides were discussing the value of an iffy MRI versus the “functionality” of the joint and Correa’s history of dependability — he’s missed only an average of 14 games the past three seasons, and according to agent Scott Boras has never received any related treatment since that 2014 surgery.

The sides seemed excited and motivated to do this deal when it was agreed to, and with the Mets and Correa’s camp said to be “working on things” Saturday, there has appeared to be some optimism things could be worked out. The Mets understood the Giants’ doctor found this issue when the Mets and Correa’s camp agreed to the middle-of-the-night $315 million, 12-year deal that shook New York.

Word is that a few other teams have checked in following the Mets’ findings. But unlike in the case of the Giants, where they informed Correa’s camp only that they needed more time according to what Boras told New York writers on Thursday, there seems to be more substantive talk between the Mets and Correa’s representatives following this latest medical exam.

The Mets remain optimistic about the Carlos Correa deal. Getty Images

Carlos Correa’s MRI has raised concerns. MLB Photos via Getty Images

There’s been a lot of excitement about this deal following the agreement between Mets owner Steve Cohen and Boras around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in Hawaii (2:30 a.m. New York time), where Cohen was vacationing. (Boras was on the phone from San Francisco, where Correa’s press conference had been canceled only hours earlier.)

“We needed one more thing, and this is it,” Cohen told The Post moments after the deal was agreed to. “This was important. … This puts us over the top.”

Correa is said to be similarly excited to have a chance to join this star-studded Mets team, which now has a record $380 million-plus roster and a good chance to be the World Series favorite (if this deal happens). Correa was said to be fine giving up the shortstop position even though he is considered among the two or three best defensive shortstops in the game, if not the best, to move to third base and accommodate his friend Francisco Lindor.

Scott Boras speaks at Carlos Rodon’s introductory Yankees press conference. AP

Much of the talk following the Mets’ medical exam does seem related to the value of relying on an MRI versus actual on-field dependability and performance. But ultimately, the sides may need to agree on language to protect the Mets, at the least. It isn’t known whether Correa is motivated enough to agree to any sort of reworking of the terms, or even if the Mets will suggest anything along those lines.

Boras has in the past sometimes solved medical issues with revised contract language, as he did in the case of J.D. Martinez, whose past foot issues were flagged in a Red Sox examination following agreement on his $110 million, five-year deal with Boston.

“There’s no current issue with Carlos’ health whatsoever,” Boras told New York writers on Thursday when he was in town for Carlos Rodon’s Yankees press conference. The Mets, however, seem to have some concern about his future.