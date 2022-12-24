Mets, Carlos Correa have reasons to get deal done despite medicals

The Mets’ shocking, middle-of-the-night deal with superstar Carlos Correa isn’t done yet, but it isn’t close to dead yet, either, at least not as of midafternoon Saturday.

Not yet it isn’t, not even after the Mets became the second team to flag Correa’s medicals.

The Mets and Correa are said to be working on things Saturday in an effort to make Correa a Met a reality. And both parties seem to badly want this to work, which is very likely the most important fact, probably even more important than whatever is being viewed on Correa’s somewhat-mysterious medical that’s now given two teams pause. It’s apparently over an eight-year-old injury that’s said to have required no treatment since.

We already know Mets owner Steve Cohen — the man who’s remade the Mets into a star-studded squad at an unprecedented price ($380 million and counting) — wants this to work. His enthusiasm came through the cell phone lines from Hawaii early Wednesday morning (just past dinnertime over there).

“We needed one more thing,” Cohen told me early Wednesday, “and this is it.”

Well, Correa remains it.

Carlos Correa agreed to a 12-year, $315 million deal with the Mets. Getty Images

There are no more superstars left on the free-agent market. Cohen said he wanted to be opportunistic, and that hasn’t changed. When the Giants’ made the call not to move forward with their own Correa deal — the $350 million, 13-year contract — Cohen saw the opening he sought, striking the $315 million, 12-year deal in four or five of the wee hours. Hard to imagine Cohen’s interest in Correa has changed, and everything else that remains on the market now represents only incremental changes.

We know Correa, too, wants to do this deal. He went to the Giants after his agent Scott Boras tried to do a deal with the Yankees that revealed Correa’s interest in coming to New York, even if it meant a little less money. Indications are that he was thrilled by the Mets’ late interest, though he did follow through with his commitment to do the Giants’ deal. Anyway, Correa always seemed like a great fit for New York, with his charming personality and impressive big-stage background (18 career postseason home runs!).

It isn’t exactly clear what two teams flagged in the medicals, but it is thought to be related to a lower-leg injury and surgery eight years ago, well before he established himself as a star major leaguer. Correa hasn’t had any treatment for the past eight years related to that leg injury, Boras told writers in New York on Thursday.

At the very least, it’s a surprising and unusual concern considering he’s proving to be a very dependable performer, missing an average of just 14 games the past three seasons.

Stranger still is the contrast: Many habitually injured players are flying through medical examinations — including ex-Met Jacob deGrom, who’s led the league in MRI exams the past two years while missing more than half his starts.

Mets owner Steve Cohen shelled out big for Carlos Correa after the Giants’ deal for the shortstop fell through. Sipa USA via AP

The Mets and Correa’s camp (i.e. Boras) are said to be working through the issues now, and there’s still good reason to believe they can work it out. While the Mets and Boras never got past what was seen on the medicals of first round draft choice Kumar Rocker, a lefty pitcher out of Vanderbilt that was a relatively small-potatoes deal. (Rocker eventually had shoulder surgery and was signed for slightly more money a year later by the Rangers, who also chose him in the first round.)

Anyway, there’s a history of working out medical snafus when the parties are motivated. Boras worked it out with the Red Sox when they flagged a foot issue on J.D. Martinez’s medicals, and they wound up writing new protective language into the contract while giving Martinez an extra opt-out, which he ended up not using. That snag occurred in spring training when the sides were motivated to get the deal done.

Though this one is happening earlier, both parties should be equally motivated to figure this out. Beyond that Correa wants to be in New York on a winner, the shortstop market has thinned to include his old Twins team, which had offered about $285 million over 10 years, and very few others who’d get into that financial stratosphere.

Cohen seems equally excited about the deal. Cohen saw Correa as the one hitter left who could impact a nice lineup that showed only average punch last year (not to mention a proven October performer who could aid a team that fell flat in October after a 101-win regular season).

“This was important,” Cohen told me around 3 a.m. Wednesday from Hawaii. “This puts us over the top.”

Without Correa, Cohen grappled with the question of exactly how improved the Mets were despite the record payroll. He also understood that with Correa joining Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer and Edwin Diaz on this team of big stars that this is a team that will command as much attention in summer as it has in winter.