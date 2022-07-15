Mets, Carlos Carrasco shut down Cubs in laugher

CHICAGO — Jacob deGrom would be the icing, but the Mets already have the cake.

Starting pitchers Max Scherzer, Taijuan Walker, Chris Bassitt, David Peterson and Carlos Carrasco are in place and thriving, ensuring deGrom won’t necessarily have to wear a Superman cape upon returning from the injured list, which possibly will happen within the next two weeks.

Carrasco fell in line behind his colleagues Thursday night with a gem that made it easy for the Mets in an 8-0 victory over the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Carrasco pitched six shutout innings for his best start of the season. The Mets, who won for the third time in four games and maintained their 2 ½-game lead on the Braves in the NL East, have received a 2.55 ERA from their starting pitchers in 14 games this month.

The Cubs are a mess as they battle to avoid the NL Central basement, but their lineup has been at least respectable. Nevertheless, Carrasco was hardly tested, allowing just five hits and two walks, with six strikeouts, over 90 pitches.

Carlos Carrasco pitched six scoreless innings in the Mets’ 8-0 win over the Cubs. Getty Images

Pete Alonso (right) celebrates with Brandon Nimmo after belting a two-run homer in the eighth inning of the Mets’ win. AP

It was a third straight solid start from Carrasco, who departed an outing in Houston on June 22 early because of lower back stiffness. He returned to take his next turn in the rotation, but had a second straight rough outing (also against the Astros). In his three starts since then, Carrasco has pitched to a 1.56 ERA overall.

That has come during a stretch in which Scherzer has returned from the IL and dominated twice, against the Reds and Braves. Walker, meanwhile, had a case for the NL All-Star team with his 2.63 ERA.

In his return to the lineup following a four-day absence with left groin tightness, Starling Marte singled in the first inning and scored on Francisco Lindor’s RBI double. That continued a hot stretch for Lindor, who had blasted a three-run homer in Atlanta a day earlier. Lindor’s latest RBI gave him 65 for the season.

Patrick Mazeika’s two-run double was the Mets’ big hit during a second inning in which they sent eight batters to the plate and took a 4-0 lead. After Eduardo Escobar singled and Dominic Smith walked in the inning, Mazeika hit a shot into the right-field corner that scored them both. Marte’s RBI single brought in Mazeika. The Mets proceeded to load the bases, but Pete Alonso hit into a double play, allowing Keegan Thompson to escape.

Francisco Lindor belts an RBI double in the first inning of the Mets’ blowout victory. AP

The Mets knocked out Thompson in the fifth, after he hit Alonso with a pitch and walked Jeff McNeil and Luis Guillorme in succession to load the bases. Escobar’s second single of the game extended the Mets’ lead to 5-0.

Brandon Nimmo hammered a 3-2 slider from Mark Leiter Jr. leading off the sixth for his ninth homer, giving the Mets a 6-0 lead. Nimmo’s homer was his fourth in July.

Alonso completed the Mets’ scoring with a two-run homer in the eighth inning. The blast gave Alonso 74 RBIs to tie David Wright’s club record for the most before the All-Star break. Alonso’s homer was his 24th of the season. Alonso, who will participate in next week’s Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium (he will be attempting a three-peat in the event) has homered six times in eight career games at Wrigley Field.