Mets’ Carlos Carrasco receives injection for ailing right elbow

LOS ANGELES — Carlos Carrasco received an injection for his sore right elbow and whether he pitches again for the Mets anytime soon will depend on his pain tolerance.

The veteran right hander, according to a source, has a small bone chip in the elbow that caused the swelling and discomfort responsible for placing Carrasco on the injured list this week.

There is hope the injection will help, but if the discomfort doesn’t subside, surgery would be an option.

Carrasco, 36, underwent surgery to remove a bone fragment from his elbow following the 2021 season after he had pitched through it for a stretch.

The Mets will need a starter in Carrasco’s place for their game Friday against the Giants.

But after the 5-3 victory over the Dodgers on Wednesday, manager Buck Showalter said he was still discussing with general manager Billy Eppler a plan for that spot.





Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco gets taken out during the fifth inning against the Marlins. Robert Sabo for NY Post

Among the options are recalling left-hander Joey Lucchesi from Triple-A Syracuse.

Jose Butto would be another possibility, but because he was optioned to Syracuse on Monday, the Mets can only recall him in the 15-day window if it’s as the corresponding move to a player being placed on the injured list.

Lucchesi hasn’t pitched in the major leagues since he had Tommy John surgery almost two years ago.

He has pitched to a 2.30 ERA in three starts for Syracuse.

Butto pitched five innings at Oakland on Sunday and allowed one earned run on five hits and four walks.

Starling Marte departed in the sixth inning with a sore neck and was replaced in the lineup by Mark Canha, who went to left field while Jeff McNeil moved from left to right.

Marte will be evaluated before the game Thursday.

Tommy Hunter was activated from the IL before the game and Denyi Reyes was optioned to Syracuse, where he will stretch out as potential starting pitching depth.

“We need to increase our depth and we think Reyes can do that,” Showalter said.

Francisco Alvarez went 2-for-4 for his first multi-hit game since his recall from Syracuse. Brett Baty, in his second start at third base since his recall, went 0-for-3. Wednesday marked the first time both rookies were in the same starting lineup with the Mets.