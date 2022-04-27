Mets-Cardinals brawl erupts after Nolan Arenado loses it

The Mets have clearly had enough of getting plunked by opposing pitchers, and tensions boiled over Thursday afternoon.

After yet another Mets hitter got hit by a pitch — J.D. Davis left the game in the eighth inning after being hit in the left ankle — a brawl broke out between the Mets and Cardinals in St. Louis when Mets reliever Yoan Lopez retaliated by throwing high and inside at Nolan Arenado.

Nolan Arenado took exception to being hit by a pitch the Mets’ Yoan Lopez. SNY

The Mets and Cardinals brawled in the eighth inning on Thursday. SNY

Arenado first nodded in acknowledgement then started screaming toward Lopez, and both benches and bullpens quickly cleared. A large huddle of pushing and shoving developed and some players were wrestled to the ground.

Arenado, who shoved Tomas Nido before charging toward the mound, was ejected from the game. The Cardinals led 10-5 at the time of the incident.