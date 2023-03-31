Mets captain candidates: Francisco Lindor, Brandon Nimmo

Delivering insights on all things Amazin’s Sign up for Inside the Mets by Mike Puma, exclusively on Sports+

David Wright returned to Port St. Lucie this spring as the last Mets captain.

Though he retired in 2018, the team has not named a captain since.

But if you look at the roster — and the contracts and personalities of the players currently on it — there are two potential candidates if that stance were to change.

Francisco Lindor has nine years and $306.9 million left on his contract with the Mets, and just spent the World Baseball Classic as the captain of Team Puerto Rico.

Known as a clubhouse leader in Cleveland and now in Queens, the 29-year-old shortstop perhaps would be an ideal candidate.

Asked during spring training at Clover Park whether the role would interest him if he were approached by the front office or ownership, Lindor said, “Would I love it? Yes. It would be a privilege to be named and be alongside other captains in team history.”





Francisco Lindor would welcome being named the Mets captain, but says he has also played on plenty of teams that had clear leaders even without the title. AP

Lindor, though, expressed a sentiment similar to what Wright did regarding the role.

“I would 100 percent be the same guy and teammate I am now,’’ Lindor said. “You can’t become someone else. You’ve still got to be a good person and reach out and connect to people in different ways.”

Lindor said that’s something that has come naturally to him throughout his career.

“Thank God, I’ve always been able to talk to people and help others,’’ Lindor said. “Every team has leadership, even if there’s no captain.”

The only team Lindor played on with a captain before this past WBC was the last such event, when Carlos Beltran and Yadier Molina served as captains of the Puerto Rican team in 2017.

Whether it’s been during his time as a veteran with the Mets or as a young player in Cleveland, Lindor said it was clear who the leaders were, no matter their official status.

“We had [Michael] Brantley, [Mike] Napoli and [Corey] Kluber,’’ Lindor said of the teams he grew up playing on in Cleveland.

And in Queens, Lindor pointed to the dugout as the focal point of the Mets: manager Buck Showalter.





Buck Showalter may be the clearest leader the Mets have had since David Wright retired in 2018 as the team’s last captain. Corey Sipkin for the NY Post

“We have one of the greatest leaders in the game in Buck,’’ Lindor said. “And we have players that have been around and know how to get ready.”

Among them is Brandon Nimmo, who signed an eight-year, $162 million deal this past offseason to remain with the Mets.

“He’s well-liked and plays the game the right way,’’ Lindor said of the Mets center fielder. “He’s a great teammate.”

Nimmo came up with the Mets in time to play alongside Wright for parts of three seasons, and he made an impression on the third baseman that has carried over until now.

When asked who on the current roster might be suited to being a captain, Wright said, “Brandon Nimmo comes to mind. I think he’s leader material. … I’m a big Brandon fan.”

But Wright also said he hasn’t spent enough time with some of the players — such as Lindor — who are newer to the organization.





David Wright identified Brandon Nimmo, with whom he played for parts of two seasons, as someone with the personality to be the Mets’ captain. Corey Sipkin for the NY Post

“I’m thrilled people see in me what they would like to see in a captain,’’ NImmo said. “In my experience, you don’t necessarily need a ‘C’ on your jersey to know you’re a leader.”

The Lindor deal, two years later

It was a little more than two years ago when the Mets and Cleveland pulled off the blockbuster trade that sent Lindor to Queens — along with Carlos Carrasco — in exchange for infielders Amed Rosario and Andres Gimenez plus two minor leaguers.

The Mets quickly signed Lindor to a 10-year, $341 million extension that likely will keep him in Queens the rest of his career.

At the time, Cleveland president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said, “Hopefully this will be — as painful as it is right now — a trade that positions us to be successful moving forward.”

After Gimenez’s breakout last season, the Guardians appears to believe that to be the case: They signed the 24-year-old to a seven-year, $106.5 million extension this week.





After reaching his first All-Star Game last season, former Mets and current Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez signed a long-term deal this week. AP

There have been discussions about extending Rosario, as well.

For a team that enters the season with an estimated payroll of $77.9 million — 24th in the majors, according to Spotrac — the Gimenez deal is a sizable investment.

By some measures, however, Gimenez was even more productive, at least offensively, than Lindor was a year ago, finishing with a higher OPS and OPS+ (.837/141 for Gimenez compared to .788/125 for Lindor).

And their fWAR was similar — Lindor at 6.8 and Gimenez at 6.1.

It’s 2015 all over again

The last time Daniel Murphy and Ruben Tejada shared an infield, it was Game 2 of the 2015 NLDS between the Mets and the Dodgers.

Tejada’s season — and in some ways, his productive days as a player — ended in that game, when he was taken out by a Chase Utley slide.





Eight years after helping the Mets to the 2015 World Series, Daniel Murphy and Ruben Tejada have reunited in the New York area with the Long Island Ducks. Getty Images

Murphy was in the midst of one of the most prolific postseasons in MLB history. He hit seven combined homers in nine games during the NLDS and NLCS.

Nearly eight years later, the two are in line to become teammates again, this time with the Long Island Ducks, after both signed with the independent league team this offseason.

Murphy announced his retirement in 2021, telling SNY, “This is a beautiful game, and I really just feel humbled and blessed that it let me jump on the ride for a little bit. It’s beautiful. It can teach you about so many things. And all I can say is, thank you.”

In announcing his return to the game, Murphy said in a statement released by the Ducks on Wednesday, “This game is part of my soul, and my passion for playing grew as great as ever when I discovered certain things that I believe will enable me to be productive on the field again.”

Murphy, who will turn 38 on Saturday, last played in the majors in 2020 with the Rockies.

Tejada’s time away has been even longer. He played 83 total games from 2016-19 with a handful of teams — including a second Mets stint that lasted for nine plate appearances — before bouncing around with the Blue Jays, the Phillies and the White Sox without appearing in an MLB game.

Most recently, the 33-year-old played for Team Panama in the World Baseball Classic.