Mets can’t only feast on bottom-feeding Marlins

Traditionally a homecoming patsy as gracious as the 2023 Marlins would receive a sizable check in exchange for humiliation.

Instead, Steve Cohen got to show off his largesse in other overt ways at the Mets’ home opener. For instance, the new MLB-largest 17,400 square-foot scoreboard in center field at Citi Field.

And, as if to show off how much the behind-the-scenes support staff has grown in the aftermath of the Wilpons’ ownership, the Mets called their reconditioning coordinator, their reconditioning therapist, their performance nutrition coordinator, two soft tissue therapists and their sous chef (among others) to the line as part of the opening ceremonies.

The Mets’ group went so far down the first-base line into right field that it couldn’t even all fit on that new scoreboard. By the time manager Buck Showalter reached home plate after shaking hands with everyone, fifth-place hitter Jeff McNeil was being announced.

And, of course, Cohen has approved, by far, the largest payroll in the history of the game.

As he reiterated while sitting in the home dugout before the game, the idea is to spend now to contend while buying time to reinvigorate the farm system. He also stressed that an inauspicious first seven games on the road (3-4) had not deterred his belief in the big payroll or the big picture for this club.

When he was asked what period of time would have to elapse before he would have a comfortable judgment, Cohen gave the deadpan response, “eight games,” then quickly noted he was joking.

But the reality is that even Game 8 — a 9-3 victory before a crowd of 43,590 — did little to further define his team. That is where the Marlins enter. The Mets have had two different seasons to date — the one in which they have outscored Miami 26-11 in going 4-1 and the one in which they were outscored 26-6 and were swept in three games at Milwaukee.





Steve Cohen spoke to the media before the Mets’ win over the Marlins on April 7. Charles Wenzelberg / NY Post





The Mets’ new scoreboard, which is the largest in MLB. Robert Sabo for the NY Post

The Marlins are poorly constructed and poorly schooled, a major league team when Sandy Alcantara starts and otherwise often not one. The Mets did not play particularly well Friday, with just two hits in 16 at-bats with runners in scoring position through the first seven innings. The Marlins, however, were gracious visitors, issuing 12 walks.

Here is how the Mets scored their first three runs:

Starter Edward Cabrera walked his seventh batter with the bases loaded and one out in the third inning and was removed. Huascar Brazoban entered and promptly forgot to cover first base to allow — of all folks — Daniel Vogelbach to register an RBI infield single on what should have been a routine out. In the fourth inning, Tomas Nido — who would offer an interesting foot race with Vogelbach — scored from second, in part helped by a lousy throw from left fielder Jesus Sanchez.

Before it was all done, the Mets flexed, with Starling Marte, Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso all homering. Those are the Mets’ 2-3-4 hitters. Batting leadoff, Brandon Nimmo did Brando Nimmo, which is to say he drew four walks. That top quartet is a Mets strength, regardless of opponent, and the currently meh McNeil will almost certainly join that band.





Pete Alonso, right, celebrates with Jeff McNeil during the Mets’ win over the Marlins on April 7. Charles Wenzelberg / NY Post

But the Mets do have concerns about the back portion of their lineup, which is populated with Mark Canha, Vogelbach, Eduardo Escobar and Tomas Nido.

Cohen spoke about his patience even amid the uneven start, likening it to a bad week at his hedge fund, which does not make him believe that it will be a bad month, much less a bad year. Still, Cohen also noted how quickly he could pivot. As if to emphasize the point, the backlash against the ghastly red-and-white NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital sponsorship patch on the Mets’ uniform sleeves moved Cohen — within 24 hours — to reach out to the chief executive of the hospital to alter what the Mets owner saw as “Phillies colors” to something more appropriate for his team.

He also mentioned that he is not averse to tweaking the roster when the need arises. And because of an injury to Omar Narvaez, Francisco Alvarez is already active. Showalter was asked in his pregame press conference about when and how much Alvarez will play.

But when I got the manager alone, I was curious about how long Alvarez will be with the big club. Showalter noted Narvaez had a two-month injury and said he anticipates Alvarez will remain up for that period — though he did mention everything is to be determined by performance.





Buck Showalter shakes hands with Mets players and staff before the team’s win over the Marlins on April 7. Charles Wenzelberg / NY Post

General manager Billy Eppler said he was comfortable with Nick Meyer and Michael Perez as at-the-ready catching depth, but the Mets are nevertheless keeping an eye out in case better external alternatives arise.

For now, Alvarez appears as if he will get to show he is major league ready and potentially lengthen the lineup.

The Mets, after all, are going to need more offense. For the new rules in 2023 are not just about limiting shifts and implementing a pitch clock. The return to a balanced schedule means the Mets will play just four series against the Marlins, not six.

After this homecoming weekend, therefore, they will not be gifted Miami again until Sept. 18.