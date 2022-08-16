Mets calling up No. 2 prospect Brett Baty as injuries mount

The Mets are calling up one of their top prospects.

Third baseman Brett Baty is on his way from Triple-A Syracuse to Atlanta to join the Mets, according to The Post’s Mike Puma. His call-up will be made official on Wednesday.

Baty, 22, will help fill the void left by Luis Guillorme, who’s out at least a month with a groin injury.

Mets prospect Brett Baty is being called up to the majors. Corey Sipkin

Eduardo Escobar was scratched from Tuesday’s lineup. He had been dealing with an oblique issue. Recently added Deven Marrero is starting at third base in Atlanta.

Baty, the No. 2 ranked Mets prospect by MLB.com, is 8-for-22 since joining Syracuse. He hit .312 with 19 home runs and 59 RBIs in 89 games with Double-A Binghamton earlier this season.