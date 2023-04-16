Mets calling up Brett Baty after torrid Triple-A start

Brett Baty is on his way back to the big leagues.

The Mets are calling up their top infield prospect, The Post’s Mike Puma confirmed, after his torrid start to the season for Triple-A Syracuse.

Baty, 23, is hitting .400 with five home runs, 15 RBIs, two steals and a 1.386 OPS in 42 plate appearances in Triple-A.





The Mets are calling up prospect Brett Baty from Triple-A Syracuse. AP

Baty, the No. 19 prospect in baseball, according to MLB.com, was sent to Triple-A to begin the season despite a strong showing during spring training.

In an 11-game cameo in the majors last season before undergoing thumb surgery, Baty hit .184 with two home runs and five RBIs.

Veteran third baseman Eduardo Escobar is off to a slow start for the Mets, hitting .114 with one home run and six RBIs in 49 plate appearances.