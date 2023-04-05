Mets call up Francisco Alvarez in case Omar Narvaez has to go on IL

Mets’ top catching prospect Francisco Alvarez will be joining the team in New York for their opening homestand.

The Mets made this move after fellow catcher Omar Narvaez suffered an injury in the Mets’ 7-6 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.

Narvaez was replaced behind the plate by Tomas Nido in the bottom of the ninth inning after he tweaked his calf, according to Buck Showalter.

“I felt tightness,” Narvaez said. “I’d rather call it for a day and be safe for the next day. I couldn’t put myself at risk for the whole season. I wasn’t going to play the hero.”

Narvaez, who went 1-for-4 in the loss and is hitting .286 in the early going, indicated he is unsure if he will receive imaging on the calf.

As for the 21-year-old Alvarez, he blasted a two-run homer on Wednesday in Triple-A Syracuse’s 11-4 loss to the Rochester Red Wings.

Francisco Alvarez

Alvarez, who hit just .107 (3-for-28) without a homer in spring training during Graprefruit League play, took his demotion in stride when told about it before the start of the regular season.

“The first thing that came to mind [Wednesday] was I need to go back down there and work hard and prove myself so they can call me back up eventually,” Alvarez said through an interpreter.

“I know I didn’t hit here in spring training, but at the same time, I am really focusing on improving my defense, and I know that my bat is eventually going to come along during the season,” he said.

The Amazins’ homestand begins Friday after the team announced the scheduled Thursday opener was postponed due to expected inclement. weather.

The game against the Miami Marlins will be made up on Friday at 1:10 p.m.