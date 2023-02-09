Mets buy $1 million Super Bowl 2023 commercial

On the eve of spring training, the Mets are flexing their financial might again to be part of Super Bowl 2023.
The franchise bought a 30-second ad that will reach one-third of people in the tri-state area and run in the leadup to kickoff and again during the first half of Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Eagles and Chiefs.
The Mets paid around $1 million for the ad, a source with knowledge of the deal told The Post’s Andrew Marchand, with additional placements after the game bringing the total value of the buy to $1.5 million.
The Super Bowl spot comes near the end of an offseason in which Mets owner Steve Cohen spent nearly half a billion dollars on free-agent deals, bringing the club’s 2023 luxury-tax payroll to roughly $370 million.
The Mets teased the ad on social media at the end of January, tweeting, “Something Amazin’ awaits!” with the date of the Super Bowl and a 30-second video that foreshadowed the commercial.