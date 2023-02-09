Mets buy $1 million Super Bowl 2023 commercial

On the eve of spring training, the Mets are flexing their financial might again to be part of Super Bowl 2023.

The franchise bought a 30-second ad that will reach one-third of people in the tri-state area and run in the leadup to kickoff and again during the first half of Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Eagles and Chiefs.

The Mets paid around $1 million for the ad, a source with knowledge of the deal told The Post’s Andrew Marchand, with additional placements after the game bringing the total value of the buy to $1.5 million.

The Super Bowl spot comes near the end of an offseason in which Mets owner Steve Cohen spent nearly half a billion dollars on free-agent deals, bringing the club’s 2023 luxury-tax payroll to roughly $370 million.





Mets owner Steve Cohen has purchased a $1 million ad for Super Bowl 2023. Corey Sipkin for the NY Post

The Mets teased the ad on social media at the end of January, tweeting, “Something Amazin’ awaits!” with the date of the Super Bowl and a 30-second video that foreshadowed the commercial.