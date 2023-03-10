Mets’ Bryce Montes de Oca hits triple digits in dominant inning

Here are some nuggets from Mets’ spring training on Thursday:

Bryce is nice

In a 6-4 loss to Team Venezuela at Clover Park, big-armed righty reliever Bryce Montes de Oca struck out two in a clean inning in which he touched 101.1 mph.

He cracked triple digits with his fastball three times.





Bryce Montes de Oca hit triple digits three times in his outing on Thursday. Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

Butto beatdown

Jose Butto allowed five runs in two innings — including a pair of home runs to Jose Altuve — against his native country.

Still, Butto came out having enjoyed the experience.

“It was special. It was an honor to be able to face that team over there, especially with the lineup that they have,” said Butto, who was particularly thrilled to see Miguel Cabrera and Salvador Perez in the opposing dugout.

Caught my eye

Top prospects Ronnie Mauricio and Brett Baty continue to hit. Mauricio drilled an opposite-field double to left-center as one of his two hits, while Baty knocked an RBI single to center.

Friday’s schedule

Starling Marte is expected to debut Friday afternoon, at 1:10 p.m., against the Astros at Clover Park.

The split-squad Mets will play a second game at 6:05 p.m. in Jupiter, Fla., against the Cardinals.