Mets bring back Tommy Hunter in boost to organizational depth

Mets bring back Tommy Hunter in boost to organizational depth

by

In need of organizational depth, the Mets announced five minor-league signings on Friday, headlined by re-signing veteran reliever Tommy Hunter with an invite to major league spring training.

The club also signed right-hander Jimmy Yacabonis, outfielder Abraham Almonte and infielder Jose Peraza to minor league contracts with invitations to major league camp. Additionally, they re-signed reliever Sean Reid-Foley, who underwent Tommy John surgery last May, to a minor league deal after non-tendering him last month.

The Mets added much-needed depth to their farm system by signing Tommy Hunter.
G Fiume/Getty Images

Hunter is the most notable signing after the 36-year-old proved to be a solid option out of the Mets’ bullpen last season, posting a 2.42 ERA across 22 ¹/₃ innings. The right-hander, who underwent back surgery in 2021, will have a chance to win a bullpen job in spring training with the Mets still needing to fill out their relief corps.