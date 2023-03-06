Mets' Brett Baty racking up hits in spring training -- and errors

Here are some nuggets from Mets’ spring training on Sunday:

The hits keep coming

With two more hits — including a double — in a 7-1 win over the Cardinals at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla., Brett Baty leads the Mets with eight hits in the Grapefruit League.

…And so do the errors

Baty also made another error at third base, his third of the spring.





Brett Baty doubles during the Mets’ spring training game against the Cardinals on March 5. AP





Brett Baty has made three errors this spring. Corey Sipkin for the NY Post

Caught my eye

Even in his final game before the WBC, Jeff McNeil went all-out for one more hit, beating out a grounder to first.

“He sniffed out a hit there,” said Buck Showalter, who said McNeil was timed at 3.9 seconds down the line on the play.

Monday’s schedule

The Mets are off and will resume action on Tuesday, when they face the Astros in West Palm Beach, Fla. with a new-look roster thanks to WBC departures. Carlos Carrasco is scheduled to get the start at Ballpark of the Palm Beach at 6:10 p.m.