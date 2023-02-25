Mets’ Brett Baty belts two hits in intrasquad scrimmage

Here are some nuggets from Mets’ spring training on Friday:
Getting it started
Brett Baty had hits in his two at-bats of an intrasquad scrimmage Friday at Clover Park, singling over shortstop leading off and doubling into the left-center gap.
Almost everybody
The Mets had seven of nine players who could be in the Opening Day lineup stacked on one side of the intrasquad. Brandon Nimmo and Starling Marte were both on the bench.
Caught my eye
Eduardo Escobar lunged to his right for a diving grab at third base on a line drive in the second inning.
Saturday’s schedule
The Mets begin the Grapefruit League with split-squads, facing the Astros (in West Palm Beach) and Marlins (in Port St. Lucie).