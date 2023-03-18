Mets’ Brandon Nimmo week-to-week with ankle, knee injuries

Mets star outfielder Brandon Nimmo will be week-to-week after suffering a low-grade sprain to both his knee and ankle Friday night, general manager Billy Eppler told reporters Saturday.

Eppler said that Nimmo had an MRI exam on both his right ankle and right knee after waking up with knee pain.

“Good news,” Eppler said. “Everything structurally looks sound… We’ve got some time before Opening Day, so we’ll just continue to watch him, get an update on him probably about a week from now.”

Nimmo left the Mets’ spring training game against the Marlins in the fourth inning after an awkward slide into second base while trying to break up a double play.

He eventually hobbled off the field with a trainer and manager Buck Showalter.

The Mets announced postgame that Nimmo was dealing with soreness in his right ankle — with Showalter adding that Nimmo “seems to be pretty positive about it.”





Brandon Nimmo will be week-to-week for the Mets, according to general manager Billy Eppler. USA TODAY Sports





Brandon Nimmo, pictured earlier in spring training, exited the Mets’ game early Friday night. Corey Sipkin for the NY Post

Nimmo signed an eight-year, $162 million deal with the Mets in December, allowing the 29-year-old to remain with the only organization he’d ever played for after becoming a first-round pick in 2011.

The news is at least of the positive variety for the Mets after the club lost star closer Edwin Diaz likely for the season after he tore his patella tendon during the celebration of win by Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic.