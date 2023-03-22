Mets’ Brandon Nimmo takes key step toward return

PORT ST. LUCIE — Brandon Nimmo has taken his first significant steps toward Opening Day.

The Mets center fielder, who is recovering from a sprained right knee and ankle, worked out Tuesday at Clover Park on the team’s day off and left a positive impression on the club officials in attendance.

The Mets expect to have a better idea by Friday whether Nimmo will be in position to begin the season with them.

Nimmo sustained the injury sliding into second base last Friday and had to be helped from the field.

Subsequent imaging revealed the sprains. Nimmo said on Sunday that his expectation is he will be ready for the opener on March 30.

Tommy Pham, Tim Locastro and Mark Canha are among those who have seen action in center field this spring when Nimmo has not played.

Nimmo sat out the first two weeks of exhibition games with the intent of keeping himself healthy for the long haul.





Brandon Nimmo USA TODAY Sports

Kodai Senga is the Mets’ scheduled starting pitcher for their exhibition game against the Astros on Wednesday in Port St. Lucie.

The right-hander will be making his final start of the Grapefruit League season.