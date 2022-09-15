Mets beginning search for Sandy Alderson’s replacement

Sandy Alderson’s reign as Mets president is coming to a close.

On Thursday, the team announced Alderson will step down from the position he assumed in 2020 when it finds his successor.

Alderson will remain with the team as a special advisor to owners Steve and Alex Cohen and the senior leadership team.

Sandy Alderson returned to the Mets’ front office in 2020. Corey Sipkin

“When I asked Sandy to come back to the team, it was for a defined period of time and with a specific mandate – revive our culture and this iconic franchise for our fans, partners and employees,” Cohen said in a statement. “Sandy has done those very things and more and we have begun a search for his successor. When we find that person, I have asked Sandy to continue in a new role as special advisor to me and the senior leadership team.”

The team is actively interviewing potential replacements for Alderson, though no hire is imminent. The 74-year-old’s contract with the Mets is set to expire in December, ending his second go-round with the team after serving as GM from 2010-18.

“For me personally and for the organization, it’s the right time for this transition,” Alderson said. “We are having a successful season, we have made several key additions to our senior leadership team and we have built a strong and forward-thinking culture. When the time comes, I am looking forward to continuing to support Steve, Alex and the organization in a new role.”