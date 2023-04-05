Mets avoid the worst with Brett Baty injury

MILWAUKEE — Brett Baty’s sore right thumb showed no structural damage, according to the Mets.

The rookie third baseman is day to day for Triple-A Syracuse after leaving Tuesday’s game with discomfort in the thumb.

Baty underwent imaging, which revealed inflammation, according to the club.

Last season, the 23-year-old Baty underwent surgery to repair a torn ligament in the same thumb.

Eyes will remain on Baty’s development as Eduardo Escobar is off to a slow start.

Baty pushed to win the starting third base job in spring training, but was optioned to Syracuse for additional repetitions.

He’s 6-for-15 with two home runs, five RBIs, two steals and five runs through four games for Syracuse.

Meanwhile, Escobar is 2-for-20 with one walk in six games.

Luis Guillorme is starting at third base against the Brewers Wednesday afternoon for the second time in three days.