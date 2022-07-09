Mets’ All-Star hopeful Brandon Nimmo homers in loss

It’s surprising, given how important Brandon Nimmo is to the Mets’ lineup, that he has not been selected to play in an All-Star Game in his career. He has had an on-base percentage over .400 three times and his career OPS sits at .832. Still, Nimmo has never received the honor of playing in the Mid-Summer Classic.

With the 2022 All-Star Game rosters being released on Sunday, Nimmo made it known Friday what getting the nod would mean to him.

“It would be a dream come true for me,” Nimmo said before going 1-for-5 with a homer in a 5-2 loss to the Marlins at Citi Field on Friday night. It was Nimmo’s third homer in the past five games. “I would love the opportunity to play in the All-Star Game and attend all of that.”

Though Nimmo isn’t a lock to make the team, he has the numbers of an All-Star starter. He entered Friday third among National League outfielders in batting average (.278), fourth in on-base percentage (.362), and tied for second with teammate Starling Marte in wins above replacement (2.7). He also was tops in MLB with five triples.

Nimmo’s All-Star level of production hasn’t only come from the batter’s box.

Brandon Nimmo belts a solo home run in the Mets’ 5-2 loss to the Marlins. Robert Sabo

He has continued to make flashy plays with the glove in center field including an over-the-shoulder leaping catch in a blowout win over Miami on Thursday. He owns a 1.000 fielding percentage, which is only matched by two other qualified National League center fielders, and five outs-above-average which is second among qualified outfielders.

Injuries are the only issue Nimmo has had in his career. Outside of 2018 when he played 140 games, he has never played more than 92 games in a season. This season, Nimmo has played in 76 of the Mets’ 85 games.

Nimmo has played the games, produced the results, and helped lead his team to first place in the National League East.

“It would be a culmination of a lot of hard work for me as well,” Nimmo said of being an All-Star. “I’ve tried to improve on things each and every year, so getting an all star nod would be an affirmation of that hard work.”