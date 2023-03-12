Memphis stuns Houston in AAC final on Selection Sunday

A stunner on Selection Sunday could have tons of March Madness implications.

The Houston Cougars were ousted by the Memphis Tigers (26-8) in the American Athletic Conference Championship.

The loss is a surprise as the Cougars came into the game as 5.5-point favorites on FanDuel, although they were without their leading scorer, Marcus Sasser.

The Tigers were led by Kendric Davis, who led all players in scoring with 29 points.

Houston’s defense let them down on Sunday, allowing Memphis to shoot 50 percent from the field.





Memphis forward DeAndre Williams scores against Houston forward Jarace Walker in the finals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament. AP Photo/LM Otero

Without Sasser, the Cougars looked to Jarace Walker and Jamal Shead.

Unfortunately for the Cougars, they were just 7-27 (25.9 percent) from the field.

The hope is that Sasser is ready for the first round, but many are expecting him to be limited in the early rounds of the March Madness, if he goes at all.





Memphis forward DeAndre Williams and guard Kendric Davis celebrate a play during the first half of American Athletic Conference Tournament final. AP

Houston is still looking at a No. 1 seed in the March Madness Tournament and is one of the most well-rounded teams in the pool.

They are prohibitive favorites to win it all and will be a trendy pick in every March Madness bracket.