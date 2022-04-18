Memorable Mets’ Home Opening Weekend feat. Howie Rose

Getty Images

What a memorable weekend at Citi Field. The Tom Seaver statue reveal Friday before the home opener was a special moment. I got to take it all in with my dad outside the stadium. Me and my pops have been going to the Mets home opener every year since 2003, when I was just 12 years old. To see the statue of the greatest Mets player ever go up with the guy that taught me about the game of baseball and about the greatness of Seaver…was a moment that will last with me forever. On top of that, the Mets dominated the game, winning 10-3, and took two of three games from the Diamondbacks over the weekend.

Jay Horwitz had the press box named after him. Buck Showalter outsmarted us all. The Mets hit some homers, the pitching staff continued to dominate and fans were treated to Jackie Robinson Day, a Robinson shirt and Seaver statue giveaway. There’s lots to unpack and it’s all on a brand new episode of the “Amazin’ But True” podcast with Nelson Figueroa and I. Howie Rose, the longtime iconic radio voice of the Mets, joins us in the second half of the show.

<br />

Amazin’ But True’ Podcast with Jake & Figgie:

DOMINATION: Starting pitching continues to dominate for the Mets. Tylor Megill and David Peterson have filled in nicely for Jacob deGrom and Taijuan Walker. Jeremy Hefner deserves a lot of credit. Showalter outsmarted everyone with the Mets taking second base on the appeal play at third Sunday.

Starting pitching continues to dominate for the Mets. Tylor Megill and David Peterson have filled in nicely for Jacob deGrom and Taijuan Walker. Jeremy Hefner deserves a lot of credit. Showalter outsmarted everyone with the Mets taking second base on the appeal play at third Sunday. HOME OPENER: Seaver statue should have been done a long time ago. Was great to see that go up and it was packed. The entire day was special from the ceremony to the statue to the game and being back at Citi Field.

Seaver statue should have been done a long time ago. Was great to see that go up and it was packed. The entire day was special from the ceremony to the statue to the game and being back at Citi Field. TRUMPETS/AVERAGES: Mets need to get an actual trumpeter at the stadium for when Edwin Diaz comes in the game, instead of Mr. and Ms. Met playing plastic trumpets. James McCann is struggling at the plate and his Cameo price is higher than his batting average. His defense has been solid and the Mets are doing great things with him and Dom Smith struggling at the plate. Big test this week with tremendous pitching matchups against the Giants.

Mets need to get an actual trumpeter at the stadium for when Edwin Diaz comes in the game, instead of Mr. and Ms. Met playing plastic trumpets. James McCann is struggling at the plate and his Cameo price is higher than his batting average. His defense has been solid and the Mets are doing great things with him and Dom Smith struggling at the plate. Big test this week with tremendous pitching matchups against the Giants. CITI FOOD: Going through all the new Citi Field foods in two minutes.

Howie Rose Interview:

Mets play-by-play radio announcer on WCBS 880AM

SEAVER/HORWITZ: Emotional speaking at the ceremony, touching that Seaver’s wife made it. Horwitz got a fitting tribute and loves him to pieces.

Emotional speaking at the ceremony, touching that Seaver’s wife made it. Horwitz got a fitting tribute and loves him to pieces. BUCK’S IMPACT: Slam dunk hiring when it happened and you already see impact he is making.

Slam dunk hiring when it happened and you already see impact he is making. CAMEO: Does Howie get any crazy Cameo requests?

Does Howie get any crazy Cameo requests? 2022 METS: Team has potential for something special and resources to add before the trade deadline if they need.

SUBSCRIBE ON:

Catch up on all episodes of “Amazin’ But True,” a New York Mets podcast, by subscribing to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Follow Jake Brown on Twitter and Instagram @JakeBrownRadio and Nelson Figueroa @FiggieNY. Follow the podcast on Twitter @AmazinButTrue.