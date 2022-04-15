Melissa Stark hired to replace Michele Tafoya on ‘Sunday Night Football’

Melissa Stark will be NBC’s new sideline reporter for “Sunday Night Football,” The Post has learned.

Stark, 48, is currently at the NFL Network. She was the sideline reporter for ABC’s “Monday Night Football” from 2000-2003. She went on to be a correspondent for the “The Today Show.”

She is replacing Michele Tafoya. Tafoya is pursuing a career in politics, which includes being a commentator. In-house NBC candidate Kathryn Tappen was the favorite for the job, but the gig is going to Stark. Tappen worked the Super Bowl 2022 sideline in February for NBC opposite Tafoya.

This is part of SNF’s facelift. Al Michaels has been replaced by Mike Tirico as the network’s lead play-by-player. Tirico will be teamed with Cris Collinsworth, who before this epic NFL TV free agency began, re-signed for $12.5 million a year, according to sources.

Melissa Stark has been hired by NBC Sports. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Collinsworth’s new deal blocked Drew Brees from ascending to the No. 1 spot at NBC. Sources previously told The Post that Brees could be a contender as a part of a trade to Fox if he so desires. At Fox, though, Brees would probably be in the mix for the No. 2 game analyst role if Greg Olsen is promoted to the No. 1 spot.

NBC Sports declined to comment.