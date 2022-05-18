Mekhi Becton, Denzel Mims face make-or-break offseason

Get the insider’s view on Gang Green Sign up for Inside the Jets by Brian Costello, a weekly Sports+ exclusive.

The Jets begin Phase III of their offseason program next week. This is when full OTA practices occur and there is some actual football. Offense faces defense and the intensity picks up a notch. After a few weeks of OTAs, mandatory minicamp will be here and the intensity will increase a little more.

These practices are not anywhere near as important as what happens in training camp, but it is when players begin making impressions on coaches, some that are tough to change when the actual season gets here.

So, who has a lot riding on these spring practices? Everyone who is fighting for a roster spot needs to make every good impression on the coach they can. But let’s focus on a few prominent players who have a chance to win over the coaches in these practices.

All three are members of the 2020 draft class and are entering their third seasons. All three had disappointing 2021 seasons. And all three are fighting for roles on the 2022 Jets. Let’s take a look: