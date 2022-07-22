Meeting Kesha was the highlight of All-Star Game

Don’t stop, make it pop!

Haley Alonso, wife of Mets slugger Pete Alonso, stumbled upon the singer Kesha during MLB All-Star Weekend.

“[H]igh school me is sooo jealous right now @iiswhoiis,” Haley Alonso wrote in an Instagram caption, commemorating the meeting with the famous pop singer.

The 35-year-old Kesha’s famous singles include “Tik Tok,” “Die Young,” and “We R Who We R.” She also appeared on Pitbull’s “Timber” single and Flo Rida’s “Right Round” song.

Out in Los Angeles, Pete Alonso was playing in his second All-Star Game in four MLB seasons (one of which, 2020, did not have the festivities due to the pandemic-shortened schedule).

This season for the Mets, he is batting .265 with 24 homers, 78 RBIs and an .857 OPS.

Haley Alonso met Kesha during MLB All-Star weekend in Los Angeles. Instagram / Haley Alonso

Pete and Haley Alonso got married this past November. Instagram / Haley Alonso

Pete and Haley Alonso married this past offseason in November. The Mets star called the occasion the “best day of [his] life.”

“I got to marry the woman of my dreams in front of God, our families, and our friends,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “I feel so blessed and proud to be your husband @haleyalonso_.”

The celebrations took place over four nights and Haley Alonso was similarly over the moon.

Kesha at Z100 Jingle Ball in 2009. Kevin Mazur / WireImage

“The best finale to the never ending wedding,” she wrote in November. “4 days and nights of celebration but I wouldn’t have had it any other way. Pete may or may not have split his pants on the dance floor and I still can’t feel my toes but the love we felt this weekend was indescribable.”