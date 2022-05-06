Meet the Yankees’ new Luis Severino, almost as good as ever

Go beyond the box score with the Bombers Sign up for Inside the Yankees by Dan Martin, exclusively on Sports+.

Luis Severino, in a lot of ways, is back.

He’s throwing in the mid-90s consistently, and at times this season has looked dominant, such as in his second start of the season, when he tossed five shutout innings against the Blue Jays in The Bronx.

He struck out 2021 AL MVP runner-up Vladimir Guerrero Jr. three times in that game.

Since then, Severino has been somewhat inconsistent, though the results have been good enough to allow the Yankees to win all five of his starts.