Meet the World Series WAGs cheering on the Astros and Phillies

With the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies facing off in the 2022 World Series, which gets underway Friday, Oct. 28, here’s a look at each team’s biggest supporters.

Houston Astros

Kate Upton, wife of pitcher Justin Verlander

Kate Upton and husband Justin Verlander celebrate the Astros' clinching a World Series berth on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander with daughter Genevieve at the MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show in July 2022.



Married for nearly five years, model Kate Upton and husband Justin Verlander are proud parents of a 3-year-old daughter, Genevieve. The couple, who tied the knot in 2017 following the Astros’ World Series victory, returned to the spot of their dreamy Italian nuptials last year, this time as a family of three.

“So much has changed these last 4 years! It was so amazing to visit the exact spot we said ‘I do’ with Vivi,” the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, gushed on Instagram at the time.

Prior to the start of the season, Verlander —a two-time Cy Young Award winner — added the role of director to his résumé as the 39-year-old ace helped Upton bring her Celine Dion vision to life in a now-viral rendition of “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.”

Reagan Elizabeth Bregman, wife of third baseman Alex Bregman

Reagan Elizabeth Bregman with husband Alex Bregman.

Reagan Elizabeth Bregman and Alex Bregman celebrate the Astros' ALCS berth with son Knox in October 2022.



The past two years have been a whirlwind for Reagan Elizabeth Bregman and her husband, Alex Bregman. Months after Bregman, 28, popped the question in January 2020 in Aspen, Colorado, the couple wed in December of that year.

“After re-planning our wedding (twice), reducing the size, quarantining & testing our guests, we are so thankful we were able to get married,” Reagan wrote on Instagram at the time. “It’s been a crazy year, but it showed me how grateful I am for our friends & family. Manifesting an aaamazing 2021 for everyone.”

Reagan’s dreams of an “aaamazing” new year came true as she and Bregman welcomed son Knox Samuel in August 2021.

Sara Perlman, fiancée of first baseman Trey Mancini

Trey Mancini and Sara Perlman attend the ESPY Awards in July 2022.

Trey Mancini and Sara Perlman celebrate the Astros' World Series berth on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.



It certainly is “ring szn” for Trey Mancini and his bride-to-be, Sara Perlman. The couple, who announced their engagement in November 2021, is expected to wed in the near future following the World Series, where the 30-year-old first baseman is hopeful to earn his first championship ring.

Mancini, who is a cancer survivor following his stage 3 colon cancer diagnosis in 2020, was traded to the Astros over the summer after six seasons with the Orioles. Perlman, a sports reporter and host of NBC Sports’ “The Daily Line,” celebrated Mancini’s new beginnings in an Instagram tribute.

“Thank you Baltimore!” Perlman wrote in August. “For giving Trey the opportunity to play for this city for so many years, for saving his life (we are so grateful for you @hopkinsmedicine !!) And of course for introducing me to the love of my life right here at Camden Yards. This city will always have such a special place in our hearts.”

Monica Alvarez, wife of designated hitter Yordan Alvarez

Monica Alvarez and Yordan Alvarez celebrate the Astros' ALCS win on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.

Monica Alvarez frequently shares family photos on Instagram, where she boasts nearly 10,000 followers.



Yordan Alvarez and his wife, Monica, are ready for the World Series. Taking to Instagram earlier this month, Monica shared a family-centric video of her two little ones sporting Astros gear as Houston swept the Yankees in four games in the ALCS.

“It’s going down!” she exclaimed on Instagram. “Who is ready for the @mlb #WorldSeries? We know the Alvarez family is ready!”

Elsewhere on Instagram, where Monica boasts nearly 10,000 followers, she frequently posts pics of her adorable children, as well as date night shots with the 25-year-old Alvarez.

Samantha Scott, girlfriend of outfielder Kyle Tucker

Kyle Tucker and girlfriend Samantha Scott attend the MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show in July 2022.

Samantha Scott supports Kyle Tucker during an Astros game.



Together for more than five years, Samantha Scott and Kyle Tucker celebrated their fifth dating anniversary in January 2022. The couple kept the celebrations rolling in July, when the 25-year-old Tucker was named an MLB All-Star for the very first time.

Scott is a teacher and splits her time between Tampa and Houston, where Tucker was selected fifth overall by the Astros in 2015.

Philadelphia Phillies

Kayla Harper, wife of outfielder Bryce Harper

Bryce Harper and his wife, Kayla, celebrate the Phillies clinching a World Series spot after a 4-3 win against the Padres in Game 5 of the NLCS on Oct. 23, 2022.

Bryce Harper and his wife Kayla kiss on the field at Citizens Bank Park on Oct. 23, 2022.



Phillies superstar Bryce Harper and his wife, Kayla, are high school sweethearts. Harper proposed in 2014 when Kayla was still attending Ohio State, and the couple tied the knot in December 2016. They share two kids: son Krew Aron, who was born in August 2019, and daughter Brooklyn Elizabeth, who arrived in November 2020.

Harper and Kayla’s love story took a few turns before they ultimately said “I do,” however. In fact, the couple had split after he popped the question, and their originally-planned 2015 nuptials never happened, according to The Washington Post.

The pair eventually reconciled that same year, and Kayla announced their engagement “again” in July 2016, posting a photo of the couple attending the ESPY Awards.

Kayla apparently “blacked out” earlier this month after the Phillies clinched a World Series berth following their Game 5 win over the Padres in the NLCS.

Hunter Jayde Harrington, fiancée of pitcher Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola and his fiancée, Hunter Jayde Harrington, celebrate the Phillies clinching a World Series spot after a 4-3 win against the Padres in Game 5 of the NLCS on Oct. 23, 2022.

Aaron Nola and his fiancée, Hunter Jayde Harrington, in the Florida Keys in August 2022.



Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola and his fiancée, Hunter Jayde Harrington, are set to tie the knot in December, a year after the 29-year-old ace popped the question during a trip to Yonah Mountain in Georgia.

“My fiancé & best friend forever!!!!!” Harrington wrote on of their engagement on Instagram. “An answer to many prayers, and a dream come true. I Can’t wait to marry you, Aaron Michael.”

Harrington celebrated her bridal shower in July. The couple, who share two dogs together, has been dating since at least 2020.

Harrington supported Nola during the NLCS, including Philadelphia’s Game 5 win over San Diego.

“Trying to let it sink in…. WE ARE GOING TO THE WORLD SERIES!” Harrington wrote on Instagram, including photos with Nola on the field at Citizens Bank Park.

Kylee Card, girlfriend of pitcher Bailey Falter

Bailey Falter and his girlfriend, Kylee Card, celebrate the Phillies clinching a World Series berth in October 2022.

Bailey Falter and his girlfriend, Kylee Card, at a wedding in Flagstaff, Arizona in October 2021.



Phillies pitcher Bailey Falter and his girlfriend, Kylee Card, have been together since at least 2015, according to her Instagram.

Card has been by the 25-year-old Falter’s side since the Phillies selected him in the fifth round of the 2015 MLB Draft. She was front and center during Philadelphia’s Game 5 win over San Diego during the NLCS, too.

“Next stop, the freaking WORLD SERIES‼️” she exclaimed on Instagram this month.

Card runs her own events company that specializes in decor and planning/organizing, according to an Instagram page that is linked in the bio of her personal account.

Lexi Realmuto, wife of catcher J.T. Realmuto

J.T. Realmuto and his wife, Lexi, celebrate the Phillies clinching a World Series spot after a 4-3 win against the Padres in Game 5 of the NLCS on Oct. 23, 2022.

J.T. Realmuto and his wife, Lexi.



Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto and his wife, Lexi, celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in February. Earlier this month, Lexi announced on Instagram that she is expecting their fourth child together.

“Bumpin through post season 🤍 #4,” she wrote in the post’s caption, which featured a photo of her cradling her baby bump at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves.

The couple welcomed their third child together last November, a son named Cash Taylor, who Realmuto, 31, helped deliver. They share two daughters: Gracie Laine, 4, and Willa Mae, 3.

Lauren Eflin, wife of pitcher Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin and his wife, Lauren, announce they're expecting twins after the Phillies' NLCS win in October 2022.

Zach Eflin and his wife, Lauren, at a wedding in January 2022.



Phillies pitcher Zach Eflin and his wife, Lauren, tied the knot in December 2020 in a backyard wedding at their neighbor’s house. The pair announced they were expecting in March 2021 and welcomed a daughter, Ashton, in October of that year.

After the Phillies won the NLCS earlier this month, Lauren took to Instagram to announce that she and Eflin, 28, are expecting identical twins.

“WORLD SERIES BOUND,” she wrote on Instagram, which featured snaps of the couple holding an ultrasound photo. “If you look close you’ll see a NATIONAL LEAGUE CHAMPION…. If you look closer, you’ll see IDENTICAL EFLIN TWINS 👶🏼👶🏼😭😭.”

Dru White, girlfriend of shortstop Bryson Stott

Bryson Stott and his girlfriend, Dru White, smile after the Phillies earn a World Series spot in October 2022.

Bryson Stott and his girlfriend, Dru White, pose near a waterfall in Maui, Hawaii, in November 2021.



Phillies shortstop Bryson Stott and his girlfriend, Dru White celebrated their third anniversary as a couple in February. White, who is a certified personal trainer, has been supporting Stott since his days playing with the UNLV Rebels.

White often shares workout videos with her 29,000 Instagram followers.