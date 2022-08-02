Meet the Padres prospects heading to the Nationals for Juan Soto

The Washington Nationals are receiving a haul of prospects from the San Diego Padres, who acquired Juan Soto in a blockbuster ahead of Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline.

With a bevy of players now headed to the nation’s capital, here’s a look at who the Nationals received and how they stack up.

MacKenzie Gore, LPH

Padres pitcher MacKenzie Gore MLB Photos via Getty Images

Regarded as the Padres’ top prospect, 23-year-old Gore made his pitching debut for San Diego in 2022 before going down with an injury. He was also ranked as the best pitching prospect in baseball in 2020.

Robert Hassell III, OF

Padres outfield prospect Robert Hassell III. Getty Images

The Padres’ current No. 1 prospect, Hassell plays in high-A and could be MLB-ready by 2023. The 20-year-old is currently ranked as the No. 21 prospect in baseball and is seen as a pure all-around hitter. The defense, however, is a question mark.

C.J. Abrams, SS

Padres shortstop prospect C.J. Abrams. Getty Images

Shortstop C.J. Abrams was regarded as the Padres’ top prospect in 2021 and the No. 6 prospect in all of baseball last year. The 21-year-old made his debut in 2022 and is known for his incredible defense. He also has a high-upside bat and elite speed around the bases.

James Wood, OF

Padres outfield prospect James Wood. Getty Images

James Wood is currently ranked the Padres’ No. 3 prospect. The 19-year-old is playing in low-A and is projected to be MLB-ready around 2025. He is the No. 88 prospect in the MLB and has impressive range in the outfield.

Jarlin Susana, RHP

Susana is not ranked as a top 100 prospect in baseball but is the No. 14 in the Padres’ system. He is only 18 years old and is playing in rookie ball. He already has an MLB frame and has the potential to be a pitcher who goes deep into games.