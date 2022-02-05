Meet the Nets’ minor league star with major league drive

Sign up here to get Inside the Nets delivered to your inbox each Saturday morning.

As the Nets skid their way closer to the play-in tournament and home-court advantage grows more distant each game, there is a tendency to look around and see where help can come from.

Players on other teams will be bought out. Young pieces can be traded for veteran contributors. The G League can be farmed.

Playing alongside — in some capacity at least — Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving should draw the attention of any possible addition. But the emerging star of the Nets’ minor league team isn’t contemplating a surprise playoff run, much less a surprise call-up.