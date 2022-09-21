Meet the fan who caught Aaron Judge’s 60th homer

Deal or no deal?

Michael Kessler chose deal.

The 20-year-old Yankees fan caught a valuable piece of MLB history Tuesday night, hauling in Aaron Judge’s 60th home run of the season during the Yankees’ walk-off 9-8 win over the Pirates. The home run notably tied Judge with Babe Ruth’s single-season famous mark, and brought Judge within one of Roger Maris’ American League — and untainted by steroids — single-season record of 61.

“It hit the top of the bullpen, hit off someone’s hand, I just reached and grabbed it,” Kessler told reporters after the game. “It wasn’t so much of a much a pile, I tried to get off to the side and get out of there as quick as possible.”

Unlike most fans in possession of history, the Yankees and New York City-native Kessler were able to quickly and easily make a deal to transfer possession of the ball to the Yankees, per multiple reports. Kessler and his friends received signed bats and balls, and Kessler will get to meet Judge himself.

“Any way I could give back to Judge, he’s given so much to the organization,” Kessler said. “Just doing my part.”

Aaron Judge celebrates after his historic home run. Getty Images

Judge’s ninth-inning home run cut the Yankees’ deficit to 8-5 in the ninth inning. After Anthony Rizzo doubled, Gleyber Torres walked and Josh Donaldson singled to load the bases, Giancarlo Stanton drilled a line-drive grand slam to walk-off the Pirates and deliver the Yankees an iconic win.

Judge continues his quest to tie, and break, Maris’ record Wednesday night, where thousands of fans will hope to match Kessler’s feat.