Meet NFL prospect Aidan Hutchinson’s mom, Melissa Hutchinson

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson isn’t the only social media star of his family.

Hutchinson, a potential No. 1 pick in this week’s 2022 NFL Draft, currently boasts over 100,000 followers on Instagram, with mom Melissa Hutchinson quickly gaining steam.

Melissa, who specializes in photography, frequently shares family photos on her personal Instagram page, including sweet snaps with daughters Mia and Aria, as well as husband Chris, a former college football player.

Melissa Hutchinson is the mother of Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson Instagram/Melissa Hutchinson

Hutchinson is expected to be one of the top picks in the 2022 NFL Draft Getty Images

In recent months, proud mom Melissa has been documenting her family’s “surreal” journey as Hutchinson, 21, has soared to the top of mock draft boards — something she called “uncharted territory” in an Instagram post last week.

“Had a little taste of it last week during an ESPN shoot we were honored to be a part of…I thought this image was such a poignant foreshadowing here as Aidan stands overlooking the city that will host one of the most extraordinary nights of his life,” she captioned the post, which featured the Heisman Trophy runner-up at a pre-draft photo shoot with ESPN.

“I could write a book about our experience so far, but for now, all I can say is meeting and working with some of the most incredibly kind, hard-working, beautifully-spirited people has by far been some of the greatest experiences of my own life in the last 6 months. As you can imagine, this is all pretty surreal for our family, definitely unchartered territory….I say this over and again, but gratitude runs deep for all the support.💫”

Melissa Hutchinson is son Aidan’s biggest supporter, frequently sharing his milestone moments on Instagram Instagram/Aidan Hutchinson

Melissa and husband Chris Hutchinson will celebrate their 27th wedding anniversary in June 2022 Instagram/Melissa Hutchinson

Hutchinson went viral after she helped Aidan helped celebrate Michigan’s 42-27 rivalry victory over Ohio State on Nov. 27, 2021.

She appeared in the background of a Fox Sports interview with a celebrating Hutchinson on the field and then celebrated with Wolverines fans.

“So, some stuff happened yesterday,” Melissa wrote on an Instagram photo of the celebration.

Melissa and Aidan Hutchinson celebrate Michigan’s 2021 win over Ohio State. Melissa Hutchinson/Instagram

When she’s not on-hand at football games and other events supporting her daughters, Melissa seems quite busy. An artistic photographer, Melissa has shared her work online, with some shots taken at international locales.

Beyond photography, Melissa is also passionate about fashion. In 2020, she introduced her new ambassadorship with Savvi clothing, an athleisure brand.

Melissa and husband Chris will celebrate their 27th wedding anniversary this June, according to her Instagram page. She appears to be a family-oriented, social butterfly that loves spending time with friends and supporting her community.

Melissa (second from left) joined her family for son Aidan’s Pro Day earlier this year Instagram/Miakhutch

With Hutchinson likely to hear his name called in the first round of the NFL Draft, Melissa will soon be following in the footsteps of another Insta-famous NFL mom, Lisa Wilson, the matriarch of Jets quarterback Zach Wilson’s family.