Meet Meredith Scudder, Scottie Scheffler’s wife

Scottie Scheffler and Meredith Scudder in March 2022 after his World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play win Getty Images

Should Scottie Scheffler earn his fourth PGA Tour win in April 2022, it’s likely he’ll be celebrating with wife Meredith Scudder at his side.

The 25-year-old golfer, who is looking to win his first green jacket at the 2022 Masters, is coming off three PGA Tour victories, including the Phoenix Open in February 2022 and the Arnold Palmer Invitational a month later.

For Scheffler’s most recent win, the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play in March 2022, the golfer embraced Scudder on the course in Austin, Texas.

Scheffler hugged Scudder during the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in March 2022 PGA TOUR/Getty Images

With all eyes set to be on the world’s top-ranked golfer at Augusta in April 2022, here’s what you need to know about Scheffler’s biggest cheerleader.

Scudder and Scheffler are high-school sweethearts

Scheffler with Scudder in September 2021 at the Ryder Cup Getty Images

The couple first crossed paths at Highland Park High School in Texas, according to Golf Monthly. Although they attended separate colleges — Scheffler at the University of Texas and Scudder at Texas A&M — their relationship remained strong, with Scheffler ultimately proposing the question in 2020.

They had a Winter Wonderland wedding

Scheffler kisses Scudder during the December 2020 wedding Instagram/Scottie Scheffler

The holiday spirit was in full swing at Scheffler and Scudder’s December 2020 nuptials. The couple, who celebrated their union at Arlington Hall in Dallas, sported Santa hats and Christmas light necklaces at the festive reception.

Scheffler and Scudder celebrated their one-year anniversary in December 2021, with the former posting an Instagram tribute to his “best friend.”

“Very grateful for one year of marriage to my best friend! God is good,” Scheffler wrote at the time.

A moment Scheffler and Scudder won’t forget

When Scheffler won the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March 2022, Scudder jumped into his arms to celebrate, with the golfer putting a brief pause on post-tournament interviews.

During a press conference, Scheffler then gushed about Scudder and what the victory meant to him.

Scudder and Scheffler celebrate in February 2022 after his victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational Getty Images

“Meredith obviously knows me better than anybody, being my wife,” Scheffler said, per Golf.com. “She knows how hard it is when I don’t win. So being able to celebrate a win is pretty special, and to have my parents here for this one is extremely cool with all the sacrifices they made growing up. I’m just really pleased.”