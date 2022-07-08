Meet Cameron Norrie’s girlfriend ahead of Wimbledon semifinals

Though most eyes will be on Cameron Norrie on Friday when he faces Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon semifinals, the 26-year-old Brit will likely be sharing the spotlight with a familiar face: girlfriend Louise Jacobi.

When Norrie defeated American Tommy Paul on Sunday in straight sets to reach the quarterfinals, Jacobi jumped up out of her seat at the All England Club and grabbed the attention of onlookers, who likely pondered who the excited spectator in the bright pink ensemble was.

Jacobi — a New York native who is currently based in London — is the founder and creative director of Please Don’t Touch, an interior and textiles design company that is based in Brooklyn, with a high-end, luxury esthetic.

Louise Jacobi celebrates after watching her boyfriend Cameron Norrie win against Tommy Paul at Wimbledon on July 3, 2022. PA Images via Getty Images

Louise Jacobi claps during boyfriend Cameron Norrie’s match at Wimbledon on July 3, 2022. Getty Images

Cameron Norrie during his quarterfinals match against David Goffin at Wimbledon on July 5, 2022. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

According to the company’s website, Jacobi oversees the entire creative process and strategy, which includes sourcing, development, and production, in addition to merchandising and sales. Jacobi’s company has a strong focus on designing luxury products for interior design brands and fashion houses, including Calvin Klein.

Jacobi is also co-founder of Studio Virgo, a luxury fashion and home accessories brand. She has a bachelor’s degree in textile, graphic, and product design, as well as a certificate in textile and fashion design from Central Saint Martins London Arts, according to her LinkedIn.

Norrie and Jacobi are believed to have been dating for at least two years. Norrie has photos posted on his Instagram with Jacobi dating back to Nov. 2019 — and the couple has pictures together in Monaco, New Zealand and Italy.

In January of 2020, Jacobi dubbed herself an “intern” at the ASB Classic — New Zealand’s premiere tennis tournament — where she was admittedly “still figuring out the tennis rules.”

Jacobi was also front and center when Norrie became the first Brit to win the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., last October. After Norrie outlasted Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili to take home the BNP Paribas Open men’s singles title, the couple shared a kiss as he received the grand prize.

Norrie’s mother, Helen, has said that Jacobi “has a calm about her,” adding, “I think she’s been good for him and they are able to talk about other things away from the court.”

Cameron Norrie kisses girlfriend Louise Jacobi in the final match of the BNP Paribas Open in Oct. 2021. Getty Images

Cameron Norrie and Louise Jacobi are believed to have been dating for at least two years. Instagram

In an interview with The Times, Norrie said he and Jacobi “get into arguments” when they cook together, “because Louise always wants to follow recipes to the letter while I prefer to wing it and experiment a bit.”

By advancing to Friday’s match, Norrie is now the fourth British man to make the semifinals at Wimbledon in the Open era.