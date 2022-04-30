Meet Brock Purdy, Mr. Irrelevant of the 2022 NFL draft

Brock Purdy is the newest member of the “Mr. Irrelevant” club.

The 49ers selected the former Iowa State quarterback with the 262nd – and last – pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He completes a San Francisco draft class that includes linebacker Drake Jackson, running back Tyrion Davis-Price, receiver Danny Gray, tackle Spencer Burford, cornerback Samuel Womack, tackle Nick Zakelj, defensive lineman Kalia Davis, and cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields.

The team’s quarterback status hangs in the balance, with Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance and Nate Sudfeld currently on the roster. The 49ers are reportedly eager to trade Garoppolo, who was the primary starter last season, to make room for Lance, who they selected with the third pick in last year’s NFL draft.

Brock Purdy is 2022′ Mr. Irrelevant. Getty Images

Purdy will attempt to win a job in that quarterback room and stick as a backup. That might depend on Garoppolo’s status, however.

A four-year starter, the six-foot-one Purdy led the Big 12 in pass completions three times and passing yards twice. He completed a career-high 71 percent of his passes for 3,188 yards and 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions last season. He threw 81 touchdowns to just 33 interceptions throughout his collegiate career.

Purdy a native of Arizona, is the first Cyclones quarterback drafted since Seneca Wallace was drafted by the Seahawks in 2003.