Mecole Hardman’s Jets interest wasn’t Aaron Rodgers-based

Aaron Rodgers is not the new teammate that Mecole Hardman could not pass up an opportunity to play with when he signed with the Jets.

Even if Rodgers — who remains with the Packers as trade compensation is negotiated — had not recently declared his intention to play for the Jets this season, Hardman said Thursday that he would have made the same free-agent decision because of the allure of joining Allen Lazard and Garrett Wilson in the receiving corps.

“I probably still definitely would have signed here just given the coaching staff,” Hardman said. “Nobody knows what’s happening with this [Rodgers] deal. You all know what I know — basically what we are hearing. What did it do for my decision? Nothing, basically.

“With Lazard signing and Wilson being here … I think that was a big part of my decision outside of the A-Rod thing going on.”

Hardman reportedly signed a one-year contract worth up to $6.5 million to leave the Chiefs after four seasons.

He missed the first nine regular-season games of his career last season and also didn’t play in the Super Bowl victory because of the need for core muscle surgery, which he underwent in late February.





AP

“Health-wise, I’m probably a few weeks out, but definitely on the right track,” Hardman said. “Probably ahead of schedule right now. Health is definitely not going to be a factor coming into the spring. Hopefully I’ll be fully healthy before OTAs even start. Not one of my worries right now.”

The Jets are remaking their receiver corps ahead of the anticipated acquisition of Rodgers.

Lazard, Rodgers’ former Packers teammate, signed a four-year, $44 million deal, Braxton Berrios was released, Elijah Moore was traded to the Browns after Hardman agreed to terms, and Corey Davis could be released for salary-cap savings.

“The Jets were showing interest throughout the whole thing and finally we got down to a deal that better suits me,” Hardman said. “They’ve got a great foundation here — some nice pieces. Lazard signing, playing alongside him is going to be great, too. Wilson had an absolutely unbelievable [rookie] year. The news with A-Rod is something you can think about, but it was more so that the Jets itself is the right fit for me.”

Hardman totaled 151 catches for 2,088 yards and 16 touchdowns and 20 carries for 125 yards and two touchdowns in 57 games.

He was used on jet sweeps and catch-and-run routes in an offense where Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce dominated the ball and masked some of Hardman’s potential.





Known for his speed, Hardman says he’ll be even faster after surgery. Getty Images

Ninety of his 125 targets over the last two seasons were either behind the line of scrimmage or no more than 9 yards deep, per Pro Football Focus.

The former second-round draft pick had an almost-even share of snaps lined up in the slot or split wide.

“The role that I had in K.C. was the role that was given to me and the role I did very well,” Hardman said. “People put the narrative that that’s what I’m capable of doing. Being in this offense going forward, I’m probably going to show people a little more than just the quick game or jet sweeps. Actually show a little bit of the route tree, catching the ball across the middle of the field or some out-breaking routes just to show a little bit more of my game.”

Hardman, who ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the 2019 NFL Combine, vowed to be as fast as ever after surgery.

“I’m probably even faster, honestly,” Hardman said. “I’m definitely going to do the right things to get [my speed] back and this is not going to hold me back from trying to get faster.”

Hardman could replace the former All-Pro Berrios as the returner on kickoffs (39 career) and punts (62).

“My expectation is to earn the respect of my teammates and coaches, get this playbook down so I can start playing freely and show everybody what I can do,” Hardman said. “The return game is something I love to do and probably will continue to do here, if they want me to do that.”

Leaving two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes’ side is risky for a receiver. The four-time MVP Rodgers would mitigate that risk.

“I don’t know if [the Chiefs] offered anything worth talking about or if they were moving on,” Hardman said. “If they did, it probably was nothing that my agent thought to consider.”