Mayor Adams wishes Team USA ‘good luck’ in Qatar before big World Cup game

Team USA has already made its county proud in the World Cup — no matter the results.

Shortly before the US Men’s National Soccer Team was heading toward a crushing loss Saturday to the Netherlands in the Round of 16, the jet-setting mayor posed with Coach Gregg Berhalter before the big game and wished him well. Both gave a thumbs-up sign while smiling.

“This is a true leader,” Adams tweeted live from Qatar. “Great talking with @USMNT Coach Gregg Berhalter before today’s big game.

Goalkeeper Andries Noppert of the Netherlands made a save from Tim Ream of the United States during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match. AP

USA defender DeAndre Yedlin celebrated after scoring the team’s first goal against the Netherlands.

Christian Pulisic of the United States looks dejected after the US Men’s soccer team was eliminated from the tournament.

The Netherlands beat the USA during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match, 3-1.





“Good luck #Team USA! You’ve already made your country proud #USAvNED.”

Adams arrived in Doha, Qatar on Dec. 1 and has said he plans to stay until Dec. 4 — to “learn more” about the 2022 FIFA World Cup games. He said he was picking up the tab for this trip.

New York and New Jersey were selected to jointly host the 2026 World Cup at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

Prior to arriving in Qatar, Adams was in Athens, Greece to attend the 2022 Mayors Summit Against Antisemitism. Expenses to attend the summit are being picked up by its organizers.