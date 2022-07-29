Maya Jama defends fiancé Ben Simmons over ‘gym’ comment

It seems Ben Simmons’ fiancée isn’t afraid to take his critics to task.

Maya Jama, a British TV presenter and model, appeared to defend the Nets guard on social media after an Instagram user said Simmons needs to “get in the gym instead of vacation,” according to a screengrab obtained by SideAction.com.

“He’s in the gym everyday [sic] b,” Jama allegedly replied.

Maya Jama, who is engaged to Nets star Ben Simmons, appeared to hit back at one of his critics. Instagram

Ben Simmons was acquired by the Nets in February 2022. Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

The comment in question, however, appears to have been deleted under a photo from the @tier_visions Instagram account that featured Simmons, 26, lifting weights.

Simmons is continuing his recovery from the back surgery he underwent in May. A month prior, his Nets were swept by the Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

The Nets acquired the 6-foot-11 All-Star in February from the Sixers in a blockbuster trade for James Harden. Though Simmons joined Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn, he did not play in the 2021-22 season amid back and mental health issues.

In the months following the Nets’ playoff ouster, Durant requested a trade out of Brooklyn on June 30 after just three years with the team. A few days prior, Irving received permission from the team to seek a sign-and-trade.

Maya Jama is a British TV presenter and model. Instagram

The couple, here at Wimbledon in 2021, was first linked last year. WireImage

Ben Simmons and Maya Jama in April 2022. GC Images

Despite the drama swirling in Brooklyn, Simmons and Jama, 27, seem to be making the most of their summer together. Earlier this month, the couple hit up NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, taking in a Nets-Bucks game.

Simmons and Jama are mostly private about their relationship. The couple, who was first linked in May 2021, quietly got engaged over the holidays, according to reports.

Prior to his engagement, Simmons dated supermodel Kendall Jenner.