Maxx Crosby slams Joey Bosa as ‘f–king crybaby’ for playoff meltdown

Joey Bosa has been a popular name in headlines as of late, and not for his play on the field.

The Chargers’ former Defensive Rookie of the Year had a memorable meltdown amid the team’s playoff loss to the Jaguars in which he threw his helmet and pointed fingers at the refs.

Adding salt to the wound, Eagle’s fans mocked him at the NFC Championship and now he has been targeted once again, this time by a fellow NFL defensive end.

Raiders star Maxx Crosby blasted Bosa in a recent appearance on the Barstool Sports Bussin’ With The Boys Podcast, calling him out for the way he acted in the Chargers playoff collapse.

“F–king dude had a meltdown and blamed the refs,” Crosby said about Bosa on the podcast. “I see dudes blaming, oh, f–k it, O-linemen hold all the time. Refs don’t call it.”

“I’ll never be that guy. S–t like that is so weak to me. You’re going to get held. I know i get held all the time,” Crosby continued. “I’m not going to double down and look like a little f–king crybaby, that’s not me.”

Joey Bosa looks on before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 25, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

Maxx Crosby rushes Justin Herbert in Dec. 4th matchup against Chargers



The two players see each other quite a bit as they are divisional rivals in the AFC West. The teams split their matchups this season, with the Chargers winning 24-19 on Sept. 11 and the Raiders winning 27-20 on Dec. 4.

Surely, Bosa won’t forget Crosby’s negative comments about him when the team’s meet next year as it doesn’t seem like he takes criticism very lightly. Just ask Philly fans.