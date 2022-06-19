Max Verstappen wins Canadian Grand Prix in thrilling finish

MONTREAL — Red Bull’s Max Verstappen narrowly claimed his sixth victory of the Formula 1 season after withstanding pressure from Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz in the closing stages of the Canadian Grand Prix.

The reigning world champ, 24, crossed the checkered flag less than one second ahead of the Spaniard, 27, extending his championship lead to 175 points.

“I knew I couldn’t make a mistake, but it was good racing,” Verstappen said of battling Sainz, his former teammate.

“It was more difficult than I expected.”

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton, who has endured a difficult start to his 2022 campaign, rounded out the podium positions during Sunday afternoon’s race at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

“It’s quite overwhelming, honestly, to get this third place,” Hamilton told reporters in Montreal.

“It’s been such a battle this year with the car and as a team. But we continue to stay vigilant and focused and never giving up.”

The seven-time world champion, 37, admitted he “just wants to be in the battle” with Red Bull and Ferrari.

“The dream is [keeping up] in that battle with them … we will get there eventually,” he said.

“We did a lot of work back in the simulator but also here to get the set-up right. Honestly, I’m ecstatic. As I said, I didn’t expect this coming into the weekend.”

The race, which marked Montreal’s first Grand Prix in three years, was attended by celebs like “Riverdale” actor Casey Cott, and “dude with sign” social media star, Seth Phillips.

Hamilton’s teammate George Russell finished fourth, while championship contender Charles Leclerc recovered to fifth for Ferrari, after starting 19th due to a power unit penalty.

Lewis Hamilton, left, and Carlos Sainz celebrate on the podium. ZUMAPRESS.com

Alpine scored a double points finish with Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso placing sixth and seventh respectively.

Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu followed in eighth and ninth, while hometown hero Lance Stroll rounded out the points positions in 10th for Aston Martin.

It was a heartbreaking day for Haas driver Mick Schumacher, who was forced to retire due to engine problems, after qualifying in a career best sixth position.

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, who is currently second in the driver championship standings, also retired from the race with mechanical problems.

Formula 1 returns for the British Grand Prix on July 3.